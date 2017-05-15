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The LONG HALLOWEEN | Batman & The DARK FREEZE of Year One | Ancient MARS History
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22 views • February 23, 2021
#RESETRitual #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 2/23/2021 to Patreon►
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Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Books Used: Under An Ionized Sky by Elana Freeland ; Batman - The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale
Michael Burry mention of "Gestation" in Financial Cycle: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/michael-burry-warns-weimar-hyperinflation-coming
Axios Texas Power Crisis: https://www.axios.com/texas-power-crisis-investigations-bbe08b88-a2b2-4fc1-8723-cceb50f1460b.html
Dark Winter Exercise: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/about.html
Joseph Farrell Weather Mod - News & Views: https://youtu.be/TqZ35XUFMgA
Batman Year One Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Patrick Leahy Batman Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy
Patrick Leahy presiding over Impeachment: https://www.leahy.senate.gov/press/comment-on-presiding-over-the-impeachment-trial-of-president-donald-trump
2021 Astrology Dates etc: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Tiffany & Co Pissed about Super Bowl "Toss": https://www.wcvb.com/article/super-bowl-trophy-disgraced-by-tom-bradys-toss-daughter-of-trophys-designer-says/35501818
WWE Reminders: https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski | https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/rob-gronkowski-announces-he-will-host-wrestlemania/article_622b800a-a886-545a-8286-d5c304688ba4.html
Vincent Jackson Death: https://amp.tmz.com/2021/02/15/vincent-jackson-nfl-dead-38-years-old-police-investigating/?__twitter_impression=true
39 Gematria: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/search?q=39&;updated-max=2017-05-15T17:00:00-07:00&max-results=20&start=2&by-date=false
Giza Death Star Blog on Texas Weather: https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/02/crawling-off-the-end-of-the-frozen-speculation-twig/
NASA Theta Page: https://www.theta.tv/nasa/videos
NASA Perseverance Rover Site: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
Mars & Moon Conjunct at Landing of Rover: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/mars-the-moon-close-encounter-in-the-sky-february-2021
For All Mankind apple+ Show: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7
NASA Logo (V Steg): https://www.gazettenet.com/The-NASA-logo-is-having-a-moment-27148770
Mars Anomalies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0-dxRDPWIE
Lunar Anomalies: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_a-FJEvAG9vUNv9DXbcoyw
Forum Borealis - Scott Wolter Interview: https://youtu.be/eOqRm0B93xg
Simpsons TRUE Templar Flag: https://forums.ea.com/en/the-simpsons-tapped-out/discussion/34919/both-of-the-flags-on-the-mayflower-are-incorrect/p4
Viking Serpent Book: https://www.ancient-origins.net/book-reviews/viking-serpent-secrets-celtic-church-norway-their-serpent-worship-and-sacred-pentagram
Gematria Effect 99/WATT Decode (Texas Power Outages): https://gematriaeffect.news/travis-scotts-sicko-mode-j-j-watts-departure-from-houston-and-the-february-power-outages-in-texas/
Zach Hubbard 56 Decodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thy1-w7F8-I
MINKS Territory Map: https://nhpbs.org/natureworks/mink.htm#:~:text=The%20mink%20has%20a%20long,white%20fur%20on%20its%20throat
Milos (Greek Myth): https://www.greekhotels.gr/greek_island_hotels/cyclades_islands_hotels/milos_island/milos_mythology.asp
Dark Journalist - Gigi Young (Mars and Venus): https://youtu.be/Sx2BNoOE_3k
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 2/23/2021 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Books Used: Under An Ionized Sky by Elana Freeland ; Batman - The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale
Michael Burry mention of "Gestation" in Financial Cycle: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/michael-burry-warns-weimar-hyperinflation-coming
Axios Texas Power Crisis: https://www.axios.com/texas-power-crisis-investigations-bbe08b88-a2b2-4fc1-8723-cceb50f1460b.html
Dark Winter Exercise: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/about.html
Joseph Farrell Weather Mod - News & Views: https://youtu.be/TqZ35XUFMgA
Batman Year One Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
Patrick Leahy Batman Wiki: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy
Patrick Leahy presiding over Impeachment: https://www.leahy.senate.gov/press/comment-on-presiding-over-the-impeachment-trial-of-president-donald-trump
2021 Astrology Dates etc: https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://www.officeholidays.com/holidays/usa/labor-day
Tiffany & Co Pissed about Super Bowl "Toss": https://www.wcvb.com/article/super-bowl-trophy-disgraced-by-tom-bradys-toss-daughter-of-trophys-designer-says/35501818
WWE Reminders: https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski | https://buffalonews.com/sports/bills/rob-gronkowski-announces-he-will-host-wrestlemania/article_622b800a-a886-545a-8286-d5c304688ba4.html
Vincent Jackson Death: https://amp.tmz.com/2021/02/15/vincent-jackson-nfl-dead-38-years-old-police-investigating/?__twitter_impression=true
39 Gematria: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/search?q=39&;updated-max=2017-05-15T17:00:00-07:00&max-results=20&start=2&by-date=false
Giza Death Star Blog on Texas Weather: https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/02/crawling-off-the-end-of-the-frozen-speculation-twig/
NASA Theta Page: https://www.theta.tv/nasa/videos
NASA Perseverance Rover Site: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
Mars & Moon Conjunct at Landing of Rover: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/mars-the-moon-close-encounter-in-the-sky-february-2021
For All Mankind apple+ Show: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7
NASA Logo (V Steg): https://www.gazettenet.com/The-NASA-logo-is-having-a-moment-27148770
Mars Anomalies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0-dxRDPWIE
Lunar Anomalies: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_a-FJEvAG9vUNv9DXbcoyw
Forum Borealis - Scott Wolter Interview: https://youtu.be/eOqRm0B93xg
Simpsons TRUE Templar Flag: https://forums.ea.com/en/the-simpsons-tapped-out/discussion/34919/both-of-the-flags-on-the-mayflower-are-incorrect/p4
Viking Serpent Book: https://www.ancient-origins.net/book-reviews/viking-serpent-secrets-celtic-church-norway-their-serpent-worship-and-sacred-pentagram
Gematria Effect 99/WATT Decode (Texas Power Outages): https://gematriaeffect.news/travis-scotts-sicko-mode-j-j-watts-departure-from-houston-and-the-february-power-outages-in-texas/
Zach Hubbard 56 Decodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thy1-w7F8-I
MINKS Territory Map: https://nhpbs.org/natureworks/mink.htm#:~:text=The%20mink%20has%20a%20long,white%20fur%20on%20its%20throat
Milos (Greek Myth): https://www.greekhotels.gr/greek_island_hotels/cyclades_islands_hotels/milos_island/milos_mythology.asp
Dark Journalist - Gigi Young (Mars and Venus): https://youtu.be/Sx2BNoOE_3k
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