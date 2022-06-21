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Gregg Phillips' testimony on curing his cancer with fenbendazole, intermittent fasting, and vitamins.
If big pharma and the government were willing to cover up low-cost, repurposed anti-virals, anti-inflammatories, and anti-coagulants as safe and effective treatments for COVID-19, what other cures are they hiding❓