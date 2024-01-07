A view of the sordid reality of spying. Far from the Hollywood glamour of car chases and James Bond verbally sparing with his female counterpart, Jeffrey Epstain has exposed the lurid underbelly of a manipulative abusive system. This system corrupts our so-called "leaders" who themselves are weak perverts if they engage in these activities. It is no wonder that judges still protect and hide the names of most Johns. Bill Clinton being the exception because his reputation precedes him.