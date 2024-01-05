Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The WARRIOR Cleanse 2024" Dr. B & Dr. Diane Kazer ND - Full Episode
channel image
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
40 Subscribers
28 views
Published Friday

JOIN Diane's Warrior Cleanse starting on Jan 9, 2024: https://dianekazer.com/DrB


Exclusive Offers for Dr. B's Audience through JANUARY 8, 2024 ONLY!

*** Use Code DrB150 for $150.00 OFF the LIVE 2024 Cleanse ***

*** Use Code: DrB10 for a 10% OFF Discount on All Supplements ***


Diane Kazer - https://dianekazer.com

Diane Kazer | CHI Holistic Health Institute Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/dianekazer

Killer Breasts Book & Bonuses - https://dianekazer.com/killer-breasts/?aff=4


Additional Resources:

Complete Episode Available on DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com

DrBs BitChute Channel Link - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

DrBs Odysee Channel Link - https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1

DrBs Rumble Channel Link -https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

Keywords
detoxcleansenewyear

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket