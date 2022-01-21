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TONGA - VOLCANO OR FALSE FLAG?
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348 views • January 21, 2022
Was skeptical about this theory at first but without doubt this is an explosion. Surely a volcanic eruption doesn't occur with just one bang.
Countries are dialling back the scamdemic measures so it stands to reason that the fearmonger global elite are up to no good again shifting emphasis with red flag events like this.....just saying.
Dial up public fear with rhetoric over escalating tensions threatening nuclear war.
Countries are dialling back the scamdemic measures so it stands to reason that the fearmonger global elite are up to no good again shifting emphasis with red flag events like this.....just saying.
Dial up public fear with rhetoric over escalating tensions threatening nuclear war.
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