JUDY CALI -- GALACTIC MESSAGES, JFK, NOSTRADAMUS, THOMAS JEFFERSON!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview one
of America's best psychics, Judy Cali. Judy gives fantastic and
incredible messages from the Galactic Alliance, as well as President
Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson where the Earth now is ascending. I hope you
can all listen to this amazing and uplifting positive program! With
lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted,
Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld110.com
www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.