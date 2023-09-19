Create New Account
JUDY CALI -- GALACTIC MESSAGES, JFK, NOSTRADAMUS, THOMAS JEFFERSON!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 17 hours ago

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview one of America's best psychics, Judy Cali. Judy gives fantastic and incredible messages from the Galactic Alliance, as well as President Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson where the Earth now is ascending. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and uplifting positive program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld110.com
 www.outofthisworldreadings.com 

Keywords
jesusascensionjfkthomas jeffersonnostradamusjudy cali

