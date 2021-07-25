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"2021 Violent Crime Is Spiking In Many US Big Cities"
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130 views • July 25, 2021
Since 2020 with the pandemic, lockdowns, and street protests we've seen a significant increase in violent crime in America. And, 2021 has seen an even bigger spike in violent crime most notably caused by gun violence. Many big US cities are expecting 2021 to have record breaking violence numbers. This video will look at why and how this is happening, and what can be done to reduce the violence
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