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Frontline Forum Poisoning the Well feat Dr Simone Gold
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60 views • December 07, 2021
Frontline Forum Poisoning the Well feat Dr Simone Gold
https://rumble.com/vqcydx-frontline-forum-poisoning-the-well-feat.-dr-simone-gold.html
https://rumble.com/vq719q-frontline-forum-poisoning-the-well-feat.-dr.-simone-gold.html
Doctors Pharmacists talk frankly to a forum about what they are experiencing that just is not right and what has and is preventing them from doing their job during this Plandemic. Many Doctors resigned in protest at some of the conditions they were expected to work under. The Frontline Doctors are ever growing in support from the public and in selflessly throwing away their career's they are building their lives again fighting for what is right for you the patient by working to fulfil the oaths, these people really do care about your safety.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vqcydx-frontline-forum-poisoning-the-well-feat.-dr-simone-gold.html
https://rumble.com/vq719q-frontline-forum-poisoning-the-well-feat.-dr.-simone-gold.html
Doctors Pharmacists talk frankly to a forum about what they are experiencing that just is not right and what has and is preventing them from doing their job during this Plandemic. Many Doctors resigned in protest at some of the conditions they were expected to work under. The Frontline Doctors are ever growing in support from the public and in selflessly throwing away their career's they are building their lives again fighting for what is right for you the patient by working to fulfil the oaths, these people really do care about your safety.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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