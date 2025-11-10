Hegseth Confirms Deadly Attacks on 2 boats, Killing 6 in Eastern Pacific

Secretary of War Hegseth Confirms Deadly Attacks on Drug Vessels, Killing 6 in Eastern Pacific - Diplomacy Decoder

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.

These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific.

Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed.

Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people.

Russia and North Korea are building a nearly 5-kilometer bridge across the Tumen River, Newsweek reports.

Satellite images show the structure taking shape: on the Russian side, construction has advanced about 110 meters into the river with support pillars already in place, while six piers are completed on the North Korean side, with foundations dug for two more.

According to "Korea expert" Frederic Spohr, the new bridge will allow land-based trade between Moscow and Pyongyang, reducing the risk of Russian cargo ships being added to Western sanctions lists and making monitoring of bilateral trade far more difficult.





