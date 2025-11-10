BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hegseth Confirms Deadly Attacks on 2 boats, Killing 6 in Eastern Pacific
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 24 hours ago

Secretary of War Hegseth Confirms Deadly Attacks on Drug Vessels, Killing 6 in Eastern Pacific - Diplomacy Decoder

I had to post a video with sound, others wouldn't upload.

Pete Hegseth's post, this morning, with the original video link to view:

@SecWar

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.

These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and were transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route in the Eastern Pacific.

Both strikes were conducted in international waters and 3 male narco-terrorists were aboard each vessel. All 6 were killed. No U.S. forces were harmed.

Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people.

https://x.com/SecWar/status/1987863821868732447

Adding:

Russia and North Korea are building a nearly 5-kilometer bridge across the Tumen River, Newsweek reports.

Satellite images show the structure taking shape: on the Russian side, construction has advanced about 110 meters into the river with support pillars already in place, while six piers are completed on the North Korean side, with foundations dug for two more.

According to "Korea expert" Frederic Spohr, the new bridge will allow land-based trade between Moscow and Pyongyang, reducing the risk of Russian cargo ships being added to Western sanctions lists and making monitoring of bilateral trade far more difficult.



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy