BREAKING: FACEBOOK SLAMMED BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WITH $5 BILLION FINE - 1574-6P

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Special Guest: Sheriff Richard Mack
Sheriff Richard Mack is the former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona and a political activist. He is known for his role in a successful lawsuit brought against the federal government of the United States which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution. Sheriff Mack is the son of an FBI agent and began his own law enforcement career as a street cop in Provo, Utah. After graduating from BYU in 1978, Mack became an officer with Provo P. D. He was soon promoted to corporal, sergeant, and detective. He spent one year as an undercover narcotics agent. In 1988, Mack moved home to Arizona where he ran for sheriff. He was elected Graham County Sheriff and served as such for eight years. It was during this time – in 1994 – that federal agents informed all sheriffs that they would be required to work for the Federal Government under the mandate of the Brady Bill, and Mack's court case began.
Websites: https://sheriffrichardmack.com/index https://cspoa.org/ http://www.thefreedomcoalition.com/ https://www.facebook.com/SheriffMack/