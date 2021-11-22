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Tools and Techniques for Better Mental Health with Actor and Advocate Nick Bracks
Finding Genius Podcast
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30 views • November 22, 2021
A combination of factors led Nick Bracks to a place he never expected to be: in a deep and dark depression, mixed with anxiety, obsessive thoughts, a dependence on alcohol, low self-esteem, and an overall feeling of hopelessness about life.

But had it not been for that time in his life, Bracks may have never found his true passion: raising mental health awareness and creating easily-accessible tools for those who struggle with theirs.

Tune in the learn:

Why more emphasis needs to be placed on preventative services as opposed to reactive services in mental health
The different ways in which anxiety can manifest and negatively impact people’s lives
The importance of understanding there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing mental illness

Nick Bracks is an actor, advocate for mental health, and author of Move Your Mind: How to Build a Healthy Mindset for Life. In today’s episode, he shares key aspects of his youth and adult life that led him to where he is today.

As a facilitator and communicator in the mental health arena, Bracks works alongside psychologists and other mental health experts to produce audio and video content, tools, and other resources for those struggling with their mental health. The latest project is a docuseries on various aspects of mental health set to be released next year.

Visit https://nickbracks.com/ for more information, and check out Bracks’s podcast and book, Move Your Mind: How to Build a Healthy Mindset for Life.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
mental healthmental healingmental health crisis
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