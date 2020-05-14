What is the purpose of incarnation of each person? Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: What is the purpose of incarnation of each person?

ANSWER: Yes, probably, the most important thing is to wake up! Without waking up, all the rest is useless. But when a person, ie, a soul, wakes up and begins to understand and work things out, then it depends on what it will do.

The purpose is that person should not just become a rational animal but his own real person, a real human being. So I introduced a concept to distinguish if from others. For those who haven't read my books, I'll just explain it briefly so that you don’t think that I'm introducing categorisations such as; this the 'highest grade', and that's the 'lowest grade'. All are born as animals, as the first phase.

Then a human being enters the second phase, as a rational animal. And then comes the third phase; 'person in his own right, a real person' as I call it. How do I define the difference between a real human being and a rational animal? In both phases we are talking about person who two arms, two legs, one head, and no tail. And what's the difference? A very simple difference – in the 'rational animal' phase, instincts control the person's behavuor. But a the stage of 'real human being', a person controls their instincts.

This does not mean that instincts disappeared, it only means that a person can control these instincts. In this respect, there's an interesting point, that many simply do not pay attention to such things. I just saw the movie ""Penal Battalion"". In that film, the main character, commander of the penal battalion, was taken prisoner when he was wounded. There is a scene where the prisoners were taken into a barracks with tables set, and offered food and drinks. Most of the people rushed in, and began, sorry to say it, stuff themselves with food. I can’t call it at any other way. They pull the food from each other hands, etc.

Only a relatively small group of people, even though they were hungry as everyone else, didn’t rush to eat. What did the Germans do? Those who rushed in, again I have to say, to stuff themselves, were taken away like a herd of sheep because they were not dangerous, and herded onwards. Because when a person is controlled by instincts and he is hungry, he doesn't care about anything else. He tries to do what his instincts demand. If he's hungry – he needs to eat as much as he can. Such people are not dangerous because they are at the 'rational animal' phase. It doesn’t mean they are bad people. They just have’t passed this phase...