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Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy (2)
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The video was taken on Sabbath day, February 10, 2018, in Dauin, the Philippines.
The seventh day Sabbath is commanded by God in Exodus 20:8-11 as part of His holy Decalogue, His holy ten commandments. The seventh day Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown.
In Exodus 20: 8-11, the fourth holy and eternal commandment of God says:
Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the Sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day, and hallowed it.
The 7th day Sabbath commandment, like all nine other commandments, must be kept. If we do not, we transgress the law of God and the wages of sin is death (1 John 3: 4; Romans 6:23).
In the New Testament, Christ kept His 7th day Sabbath (Matthew 5:17, Luke 4:16), as well as the apostles (Acts 13:14, Acts 13:27, Acts 13: 42-44 Acts 15:21 Acts 16:13, Acts 17: 2 and Acts 18: 4).
Hebrews 4:9 says, There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. Strong’s Concordance #4520 tells us that the term "rest" in Greek means Sabbatismos. Therefore, the Sabbath remains for the people of God.
Isaiah 58:13 says, If thou turn away thy foot from the sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the LORD, honourable; and shalt honour him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words:
However, the Vatican - the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13 - speaks of its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact." - Cathoic Record, London, Ontario , September 1, 1923.
Regardless of the outcome, do NOT accept the Vatican beast’s mark of enforced Sunday observance, which goes directly against the holy 7th day Sabbath of Almighty God. This is about obedience to God or to the Vatican papacy. Those who take the mark of the Vatican beast will receive the wrath of God and eventually die (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/FollowerofChrist777
Rumble: FollowerofChrist7777777
The video was taken on Sabbath day, February 10, 2018, in Dauin, the Philippines.
The seventh day Sabbath is commanded by God in Exodus 20:8-11 as part of His holy Decalogue, His holy ten commandments. The seventh day Sabbath is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown.
In Exodus 20: 8-11, the fourth holy and eternal commandment of God says:
Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the Sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day, and hallowed it.
The 7th day Sabbath commandment, like all nine other commandments, must be kept. If we do not, we transgress the law of God and the wages of sin is death (1 John 3: 4; Romans 6:23).
In the New Testament, Christ kept His 7th day Sabbath (Matthew 5:17, Luke 4:16), as well as the apostles (Acts 13:14, Acts 13:27, Acts 13: 42-44 Acts 15:21 Acts 16:13, Acts 17: 2 and Acts 18: 4).
Hebrews 4:9 says, There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. Strong’s Concordance #4520 tells us that the term "rest" in Greek means Sabbatismos. Therefore, the Sabbath remains for the people of God.
Isaiah 58:13 says, If thou turn away thy foot from the sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the LORD, honourable; and shalt honour him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words:
However, the Vatican - the first beast or kingdom in Revelation 13 - speaks of its mark:
"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact." - Cathoic Record, London, Ontario , September 1, 1923.
Regardless of the outcome, do NOT accept the Vatican beast’s mark of enforced Sunday observance, which goes directly against the holy 7th day Sabbath of Almighty God. This is about obedience to God or to the Vatican papacy. Those who take the mark of the Vatican beast will receive the wrath of God and eventually die (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/FollowerofChrist777
Rumble: FollowerofChrist7777777
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