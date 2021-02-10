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Senate Republicans Enter Into Power Sharing Agreement With Democrats
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0 view • February 10, 2021
Mitch McConnell recently negotiated a power sharing agreement with the senate Democrats. In this agreement Republicans give up all committee chair positions in exchange for the "assurance" that the Democrats won't vote to end the filibuster. Budget, ways and means, judiciary, appropriations, all these go to the Democrats instead of a 50/50 split. Power sharing or high cuckery?
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