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NEWSBREAK 138 | GRAPHENE RIBBONS, NANO NETWORKS, EMF EFFECTS & TRUE CAUSE OF DISEASE WITH DR. YOUNG
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631 views • January 04, 2022
Ramola D Reports




Wide-ranging conversation with research scientist, biochemist, and clinical nutritionist Dr. Robert Young displaying his new video and micrograph finds of graphene nanoribbons, nanochips, and forming nano networks in vaccinated blood, and speaking about the true cause of all disease as internal-environmental toxins and pollutants developing from external-environmental toxins and pollutants, bacteria and yeast forming as outfection and pleomorphic expression of cellular breakdown, as also on the harmful effects of all EMF, microwaves and millimeter waves on human health, and the great importance of maintaining alkaline balance and high alkaline pH in the body to stay healthy in the face of the massive assaults with toxins, pollutants, and electromagnetic radiation on humanity--from chemtrails, aerosols, vaccines, 4G, 5G, etc.

LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:

Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/

Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/

Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/

Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/

Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
emfvaccinesweaponschemtrailshumanity5gmicrowavescell phoneparasitesdew4gbioweaponaerosolspollutantseffectselectromagnetic radiationelectric carmrnananochipsvaccinated bloodmicrograph findsgraphene nanoribbonshavana effectgraphene robonsnano networks
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