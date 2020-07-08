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Powerful Democrats Officially Call For Overthrow of America - Learn How to Stop Them, - FULL SHOW 7/8/20
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195 views • July 08, 2020
In this Wednesday edition of the Alex Jones Show, we reveal how the planets have literally aligned, and the quickening is here! Spreading this link is a revolutionary act, so share it now! It’s now official: Democrats are calling for the permanent alteration of America, including its economic and political systems. The United States of America will never be the same if you stand down and let this happen. Help stop it by sharing this link!
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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