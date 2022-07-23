How We Were Tricked To Come To Earth: Our Liberation Has A Ripple Effect On The Multiverse

Video sources: Pleiadian Healer "How We Were Tricked To Come To Earth! How Long Is A Billion Years Really? Earth As A Vacation Goal" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfRq0UK6W_8 Pleiadian Healer "Forgetting Ourselves In The Game And Earth As The Key Out? Liberation As A Ripple Effect" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8Rfj7-8vyM





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b