HARNESSING HEARTBREAK FOR THE VACCINE INJURED from TheHighwire.com

Ernesto Ramirez, who’s teenage son tragically died after receiving the
COVID Vaccine, joins Del along with singer/songwriter Brad Skistamas of
Five Time August, to share their heartbreaking stories and discuss their
tireless fight to bring awareness. Watch out for 2 live performances
from Five Times August.
