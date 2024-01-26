Ben Bergquam: CHICAGO airport is holding illegals and surprise, it’s worse!

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Flight got canceled on my way home. Stuck in Chicago tonight, so I decided to go check where they’re holding illegals at the airport and surprise, surprise, it’s worse! Even saw that punk thug from last time. Looks like he’s still employed by the NGO. They seem to like hiring criminals and thugs. I guess that makes sense when you’re running a criminal organization. *Check out the guy I met from Venezuela. You’ll love the picture he shows me.





