Banking Time bomb as Dominos begin to fall, Economic Collapse & the BRICS w/ Harley Schlanger (1of2)









Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and get the best service and prices in the country.Show more





Harley Schlanger returns to the program to discuss the current banking crisis and how it compares to 2008. We discuss the BRICS and the movement of countries worldwide to the new banking system accelerating the demise of the western system. We discuss history leading up to this point and both the actions that is harming and could help the situation. You can follow Harley daily on his daily report at https://LaRoucheOrganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport or at [email protected]





Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less









CSID: 038c89da71fdd687









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co