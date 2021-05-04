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FULL SHOW: Over 100 Days: America Faces Mounting Crises As Biden Babbles Incoherently
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40 views • May 04, 2021
Tom Pappert fills in on The War Room and details how the establishment in both parties plot to take your money while selling you out to the globalist oligarchs of the world. U.S. House candidate Jarome Bell joins to discuss the dire situation at the southern border, where he discovered used condom wrappers on the trails traveled by illegal immigrants and their human traffickers. Then, Alex Jones responds to the breaking news that Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their 27-year marriage, and gives his thoughts as to why the couple is calling it quits. Finally, Lauren Witzke joins the broadcast to reveal how weak Republican politicians and media outlets are throwing their voters under the bus in a desperate bid to avoid the ire of the Biden regime.
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