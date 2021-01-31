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THAT DRUG EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA SITE IS TRYING TO BLOCK KNOWLEDGE OF
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552 views • January 31, 2021
THAT DRUG EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA SITE IS TRYING TO BLOCK KNOWLEDGE OF
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FOKjzODQGbyN/
QUOTE ,, If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever. George Orwell Future Imagination Vision People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf. George Orwell Peace Men Night Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past. George Orwell
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FOKjzODQGbyN/
QUOTE ,, If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever. George Orwell Future Imagination Vision People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf. George Orwell Peace Men Night Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past. George Orwell
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