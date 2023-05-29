🚫Don't Get Any More COVID-19 Vaccines: 💉 Your Body Will Not Recover from It - David Icke

May 28, 2023 #LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose
First Published: January 2022
🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://freedomplatform.tv/rose-icke-...
💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth
🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd
🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream
David Icke is often simply described as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, although this feels a little too vague and dismissive. In reality, David has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to investigating, researching, questioning, documenting, and writing about “who and what is really controlling the world”. And I would argue despite his outspoken nature, he is most often misunderstood, at least by those who fail to listen.
🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal
▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes
🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible
#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose
LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest
-
DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.