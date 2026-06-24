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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 64: False Christs and Prophets
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Two thousand years ago Jesus prophesied that false messiahs and false prophets would arise with their own agenda. The Jews listening to the God-man had no concept of how the Christian faith would be hijacked and polluted with demonic doctrines.

Truth mixed with a lie is more insidious than a pagan religion, because although it contains an element of truth, it also condemns people to hell. False messiahs like Sabbatai Sevi and Jacob Frank and false prophets like Muhammad, William Miller, Joseph Smith, Ellen G. White, Charles Taze Russell, Herbert W. Armstrong and Harold Camping have done their share of evil.

The Son of God also warned about rumors that would sweep the world about “the Messiah.” Jesus stated that when He returns the second time, the sky will light up and the whole world will know that God is coming to take control of the earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1967.pdf

RLJ-1967 -- JUNE 16, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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Keywords
william millerjoseph smithmuhammadherbert w armstrongfalse messiahsellen g whitecharles taze russelldemonic doctrines false prophets
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