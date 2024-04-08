20240408MON ~iamken N7 Artificial Intelligence Deciding Who To Kill For Israel
It is of request they we give thought to, for, and about our fellowman. Share this material and become a part. It is all Theatre Folks and its.... SHOWTIME!!! The sooner you play your part the sooner we can each go back home and enjoy our families.
~iamken / THE THIRTEENTH WARRIOR
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.