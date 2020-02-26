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Video: Coronavirus Patients Burned Alive!
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280 views • February 26, 2020
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Coronavirus patients in China are being cremated alive. Horrific video shows woman describing what she has seen as the virus spreads out of control and so-called “cured” or “treated” patients are becoming re-infected. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this breaking news bulletin!
Coronavirus patients in China are being cremated alive. Horrific video shows woman describing what she has seen as the virus spreads out of control and so-called “cured” or “treated” patients are becoming re-infected. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this breaking news bulletin!
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