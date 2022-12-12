Smart Sweets Sourmelon Bites - TASTE TEST

The wait is finally over for the BPN crew. The Smart Sweets Sourmelon Bites are in! Brad and Carley try them out for the first time and give their thoughts and rankings.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.