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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - August 15, 2021 - Fight For The Future of Freedom
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95 views • August 17, 2021
Stand Now and Fight For The Future of Freedom. If we don't stand now then what kind of future will the children have? Will they be living their lives waiting for the government to give them permission to live?
“The Pen Has No Power Without The Might of The Sword”
Tony Bandana
Today’s Middle East veterans and Vietnam Vets
PTSD is caused by seeing your buddy be killed or permanently injured to save a nation and then watching their sacrifice just be thrown away!
Stories from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan
Six days ago Miley issued a memo: CNN Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Monday issued a memo encouraging the US military force to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the “health and readiness of our force is critical to America’s defense.”
The comments from the top US general come as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is moving to have all active duty members of the US military vaccinated against the virus.
AN UNAPPROVED VAX!
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/politics/read-milley-military-covid-19-memo/index.html
A week prior Gen Miley stated the Taliban has gained momentum!
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/21/us/politics/afghanistan-taliban.html
Whose side are these people on?
Trump warned Taliban that if we have to come back in, it will be with full force.
CLIP of Zywicki & Shannon Bream
Lying NIH Collins! Cherry picked study vs large studies, and he lies about immunity.
From NBC Boston: With rising COVID-19 cases, the ongoing mask debate and kids heading back to school in just a few weeks, NBC10 Boston wanted to know how many kids are hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts. But when we asked the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, officials responded that the data is "not publicly available right now."
The state's interactive COVID dashboard shows hospitalizations by age were made public from last year to June of this year. But, as of June 30, those numbers, including child hospitalizations are now blacked out.
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/mass-stopped-sharing-child-covid-hospitalization-data-we-asked-why/2464814/
https://www.cdc.gov/library/covid19/pdf/public_pdfs/2021-08-13-Science-Update_public_final.pdf
If the CDC or any other public officials intend for We The People to comply with any mandates, which infringe on Our Rights, they must stand behind it, because opinion does not overrule the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights!
August 13, 2021 COVID-19 Science Update:
Read the Disclaimer at the bottom of page 14, the information is of “informational and educational purposes,” and it doesn’t endorse the “methods or findings,” which means the CDC is not standing behind what they are misleading the public and health agencies to be considered as science.
Will Teachers comply? Randy Winegarten exposes the overall plan and not just for Teachers Union private companies particularly with ties to China will be attempting the same more to come on that topic when we resume the attack from China shows
Teachers union president on school mask and vaccine mandates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB61IQxIe2I
Mentaicide, the selling of fear and propaganda to breakdown the masses.
Where we are today from the Health Ranger
https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
Homeland Security Bulletin U.S. warns of violent COVID-19-related attacks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCeoGcRPKC4&;t=0s
Head of the Department of Homeland Security wants to come after Americans who are willing to fight for their Bodily Integrity against masking and vaxes, but has allowed millions of invaders enter the country that are possibly COVID or Fauci Flu Positive?
Wheres is the US Military? Busy with Woke Classes?
A short clip on the Border Invasion from an Arizona News Station:
Sec. Mayorkas calls border crisis 'unsustainable' in leaked audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTCh4GH6-OI
Back to Vaxes: Is this the first time vaxes were rushed, and harm was done to We The People?
Close w/ two clips from the Awakened French Paris protests.
Review the mistakes from History being repeated much like in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan.
Teacher quits in front of school board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrOl2OFdcR0
Infrastructure bill to tyranny, road tax
We heard Dr. Shiva was the best part of the Pillow Guys Symposium.
Vaccine Passports, Confirmation Paris and Israeli Protests: The World Wide Awakening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4U1zhhrtCw Short AP Clip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcrXGJWG95M Long Clip
Great Explanation from the Israeli protester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9Lw_6yQ8F0&;t=0s
“The Pen Has No Power Without The Might of The Sword”
Tony Bandana
Today’s Middle East veterans and Vietnam Vets
PTSD is caused by seeing your buddy be killed or permanently injured to save a nation and then watching their sacrifice just be thrown away!
Stories from Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan
Six days ago Miley issued a memo: CNN Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Monday issued a memo encouraging the US military force to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the “health and readiness of our force is critical to America’s defense.”
The comments from the top US general come as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is moving to have all active duty members of the US military vaccinated against the virus.
AN UNAPPROVED VAX!
https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/politics/read-milley-military-covid-19-memo/index.html
A week prior Gen Miley stated the Taliban has gained momentum!
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/21/us/politics/afghanistan-taliban.html
Whose side are these people on?
Trump warned Taliban that if we have to come back in, it will be with full force.
CLIP of Zywicki & Shannon Bream
Lying NIH Collins! Cherry picked study vs large studies, and he lies about immunity.
From NBC Boston: With rising COVID-19 cases, the ongoing mask debate and kids heading back to school in just a few weeks, NBC10 Boston wanted to know how many kids are hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts. But when we asked the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, officials responded that the data is "not publicly available right now."
The state's interactive COVID dashboard shows hospitalizations by age were made public from last year to June of this year. But, as of June 30, those numbers, including child hospitalizations are now blacked out.
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/mass-stopped-sharing-child-covid-hospitalization-data-we-asked-why/2464814/
https://www.cdc.gov/library/covid19/pdf/public_pdfs/2021-08-13-Science-Update_public_final.pdf
If the CDC or any other public officials intend for We The People to comply with any mandates, which infringe on Our Rights, they must stand behind it, because opinion does not overrule the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights!
August 13, 2021 COVID-19 Science Update:
Read the Disclaimer at the bottom of page 14, the information is of “informational and educational purposes,” and it doesn’t endorse the “methods or findings,” which means the CDC is not standing behind what they are misleading the public and health agencies to be considered as science.
Will Teachers comply? Randy Winegarten exposes the overall plan and not just for Teachers Union private companies particularly with ties to China will be attempting the same more to come on that topic when we resume the attack from China shows
Teachers union president on school mask and vaccine mandates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB61IQxIe2I
Mentaicide, the selling of fear and propaganda to breakdown the masses.
Where we are today from the Health Ranger
https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
Homeland Security Bulletin U.S. warns of violent COVID-19-related attacks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCeoGcRPKC4&;t=0s
Head of the Department of Homeland Security wants to come after Americans who are willing to fight for their Bodily Integrity against masking and vaxes, but has allowed millions of invaders enter the country that are possibly COVID or Fauci Flu Positive?
Wheres is the US Military? Busy with Woke Classes?
A short clip on the Border Invasion from an Arizona News Station:
Sec. Mayorkas calls border crisis 'unsustainable' in leaked audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTCh4GH6-OI
Back to Vaxes: Is this the first time vaxes were rushed, and harm was done to We The People?
Close w/ two clips from the Awakened French Paris protests.
Review the mistakes from History being repeated much like in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan.
Teacher quits in front of school board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrOl2OFdcR0
Infrastructure bill to tyranny, road tax
We heard Dr. Shiva was the best part of the Pillow Guys Symposium.
Vaccine Passports, Confirmation Paris and Israeli Protests: The World Wide Awakening!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4U1zhhrtCw Short AP Clip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcrXGJWG95M Long Clip
Great Explanation from the Israeli protester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9Lw_6yQ8F0&;t=0s
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