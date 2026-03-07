BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Clavicular Shillmaxxing Vaccines with Jack Neel
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
320 followers
49 views • 22 hours ago

Clavicular and Jack Neel recently sat down and had a pretty decent interview right up until it WASN'T. I have devoted more time on this topic than Clavicular has been alive. I read, research, and interview the greatest minds in REAL health. Before one can even argue for the shotzollas they need to validate the virus claim. And since that's impossible because they aren't a thing, every test is then fraudulent, and furthermore, without confirmation of virus concept, the shotzolla question isn't a question at all. So much for neural divergence. He is in the cult of Scientism, which is a deviation from actual, rational science. I liked Clav up to this point. I defended his position multiple times. But this mortal insult to wise parents is unforgivable. He will have blood on his hands if the shaming he did here influences people to subject themselves and their children to the death cult of modern medicine.

healthviralpodcastfirevirussteroidscommentarycapirlunicornsadderallaestheticsarrogancemethgen zsmugnessbaal bustersclavicularjack neellooksmaxxingmoggingmisinformed youthbad influencerparent shaming
