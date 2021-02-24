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Child Trafficking and a film to expose it to the masses. Will the sheeple finally take notice?
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136 views • February 24, 2021
The disturbing problem of Child Trafficking continues. Looks like Jim Caviezel and Mel Gibson want to shine a light on it even tho Uncle Creepy and Pedo-vores control Hollywood. Based on the real life story of Tim Ballard and his efforts in Colombia to free 127 children. This shit is going on and the sheep still turn a blind eye to it. I don't know if I can watch this film.
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