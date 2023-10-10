Who is in Control?!

Discover the latest revelations and insights in 'SI: Speaking With His Voice' as we explore the dynamics of power and control. We celebrate a significant win with Trump's return as Commander in Chief, juxtaposed with Biden's startling absence from the Pentagon.

The intriguing repatriation of gold to the US and Elon Musk's involvement with Spaceforce add to the intrigue. As military communications shift to this new frontier, we question, 'Who is truly in control?' Unmask the mysteries surrounding Biden, who some claim is a masked actor.

For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/