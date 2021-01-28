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Why People Fear Gun Control
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11 views • January 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3555/want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Question: “Since gun violence is sometimes an accident, why are gun companies hesitating to implement safety measures like RFID tags, GPS tracking, i.e. decommission as many guns in circulation as possible, and replace them with smart guns? Also what makes people to "stick to their guns" so to speak? i.e. refusal to embrace safety by progress, instead to keep things as is, because they like it that way?”
The World's First Implant-Activated Smart Gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHCVlLrKYJM
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3555-want-to-be-a-millionaire-migrant-slumlord-call-in-show-january-6th-2017
Question: “Since gun violence is sometimes an accident, why are gun companies hesitating to implement safety measures like RFID tags, GPS tracking, i.e. decommission as many guns in circulation as possible, and replace them with smart guns? Also what makes people to "stick to their guns" so to speak? i.e. refusal to embrace safety by progress, instead to keep things as is, because they like it that way?”
The World's First Implant-Activated Smart Gun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHCVlLrKYJM
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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