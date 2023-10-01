Create New Account
VACCINE FERTILITY ISSUES - COMPLEX SYNTHETIC COMPOUNDS
DR BRYAN ARDIS ON PROGESTERONE INTERFERENCE AND FERTILITY FAILURE
BLESSED TO TEACH CHANNEL (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/obwowqKUMZYZ/
UNITED NATIONS STERILIZATION ATROCITIES - HGH
(My video from Dec. 4/22) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FMVdfj737z6a/
Gonadotropins PUBMED - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31644163/
What Does Progesterone Do In Pregnancy? https://www.myfertilitycenter.com/progesterone-and-pregnancy/

Mirrored - Remarque88

genocideinfertilitysterility

