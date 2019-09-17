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Justin Trudeau Video of Lies Broken Down by Kevin J Johnston
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569 views • September 17, 2019
This video is too kind of sort of show you what up actual idiot
Justin Trudeau again behaves himself like a complete fool. This video that he put out where he wasn't sure if it was wintertime or if he was in Windsor is broken down by me to show you what a liar looks like. Enjoy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Justin Trudeau again behaves himself like a complete fool. This video that he put out where he wasn't sure if it was wintertime or if he was in Windsor is broken down by me to show you what a liar looks like. Enjoy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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