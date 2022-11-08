Create New Account
DOCUMENTING THE DUTCH FARMER SAGA | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
James Patrick discusses his new documentary, Nitrogen 2000, which highlights the demonization of nitrogen emissions by the Dutch government in the name of environmentalism, and the colossal repercussions on farmers, the supply chain, and global food shortages.

POSTED: November 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1sbh52-documenting-the-dutch-farmer-saga.html

del bigtreehighwiredutch farmersgovt collusion

