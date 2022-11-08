DOCUMENTING THE DUTCH FARMER SAGA | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

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James Patrick discusses his new documentary, Nitrogen 2000, which highlights the demonization of nitrogen emissions by the Dutch government in the name of environmentalism, and the colossal repercussions on farmers, the supply chain, and global food shortages.
#Nitrogen2000 #DutchFarmers #NitrogenEmissions
POSTED: November 7, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1sbh52-documenting-the-dutch-farmer-saga.html