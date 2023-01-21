Create New Account
The known maps are wrong. (Vibes of Cosmos)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
Published Yesterday

If the known maps are wrong, where do you look for a real one?

Is this what Heliocentrism trying to hide?
They are trying to hide that the Moon is the REAL MAP OF OUR GEOCENTRIC WORLD!
Is that SIMPLE!
It was always there, and will always be.
It depends on us what we do with it!
All the links are here:
https://odysee.com/@VibesOfCosmos:4?view=about

Mirrored from Vibes of Cosmos @Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VibesOfCosmos:4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS

flat earthtrueshapecountriessizeworld mapplasma moon

