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MYSTERIOUS UNDERWATER CITIES DISCOVERED ALL AROUND THE WORLD: ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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188 views • November 20, 2021
Over 70% of the Earth's surface is covered by water, nearly all of it ocean. And yet, only 5% of the world's oceans have been explored by human beings, the remaining 95% still a dark and uncharted frontier. What secrets might lie within this unexplored expanse? What could be down there, just waiting to be found?
Numerous ancient civilizations have provided us with at least one answer. Across eras and cultures separated by thousands of miles, there are stories of once-great cities suddenly sinking to the bottom of the ocean, lost forever.
For many years, these stories were regarded as little more than a myth. Until, in modern times, archaeologists began to discover ancient ruins submerged beneath the ocean all over the world, and the question started to get asked: could these ruins be evidence of the advanced prehistoric super cities spoken about by the ancients?
Or, maybe they are evidence of something more, something out of this world.
Source: Universe Inside You
Keywords
atlantisancient civilizations
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