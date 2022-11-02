PANDEMIC AMNESTY?? AFTER ALL THEY'VE DONE??

They want to declare a pandemic amnesty after all that's been done.
People suffered - not seeing their love ones, fired from jobs, children affected, masks, vax, boost, etc. And they want to let "BY GONES BE BY GONES"?? What do you think?
