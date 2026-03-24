Trump's Iran Deadline Looms - Attacks Paused As Marines Arrive - Iran Sends Message

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MAILBAG SHOW * 3.24.2026
TRUMP...RUSSIA...OIL...CUBA
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/24/trump-russia-oil-cuba-00841403
TRUMP ANNOUNCES PAUSE IN WAR
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/middle-east-war-hold-trump-announces-pause-iran/
IRAN VOWS TO HIT GULF POWER, WATER
https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-war-live-trump-deadline-looms-iran-vows-hit-gulf-power-water-2026-03-23/
WAVES OF MISSILES HIT ISRAEL
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/iran-sends-waves-of-missiles-into-israel-dismisses-trumps-talk-of-negotiations-as-fake-news
DIEGO GARCIA ATTACKED
https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/tehran-missile-attack-diego-garcia-importance-us-uk-military-base-10593704/
IRAN SAYS DESTROY MIDDLE EAST INFRASTRUCTURE
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/22/iran-says-destroy-middle-east-infrastructure-us-energy-sites
IRAN WARNS OF RETALIATION...
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/22/765678/Iran-warns-of-retaliation-if-fuel-energy-infrastructure-attacked-by-enemies
MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT TEXAS...
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2026/03/23/massive-explosion-at-texas-oil-refinery-cause-unknown-residents-told-to-shelter-in-place/
PANIC BUYING HITS AUSTRALIA...
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/general/panic-buying-hits-australian-supermarkets-how-the-perfect-storm-is-emptying-shelves/ar-AA1XWIy3
ISRAELI OIL REGINERY HIT
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/19/israel-says-oil-refinery-hit-in-iranian-missile-attack-no-major-damage
OP-ED IRAN SENDS MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON
https://www.coreinsightsintl.com/post/op-ed-iran-sends-message-to-washington
TRUMP FIVE DAY PAUSE...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/03/24/donald-trump-five-day-pause-marines-us-iran-hormuz-kharg/
U.S. ALLIES EDGE TOWARD JOINING IRAN WAR
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-allies-saudi-uae-edge-towards-joining-iran-war-11257606
OIL PRICES...
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/24/oil-prices-today-wti-brent-middle-east-iran-war.html
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson