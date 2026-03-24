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Trump's Iran Deadline Looms - Attacks Paused As Marines Arrive - Iran Sends Message
The Appearance
The Appearance
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MAILBAG SHOW * 3.24.2026


TRUMP...RUSSIA...OIL...CUBA

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/24/trump-russia-oil-cuba-00841403


TRUMP ANNOUNCES PAUSE IN WAR

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/middle-east-war-hold-trump-announces-pause-iran/


IRAN VOWS TO HIT GULF POWER, WATER

https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-war-live-trump-deadline-looms-iran-vows-hit-gulf-power-water-2026-03-23/


WAVES OF MISSILES HIT ISRAEL

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/iran-sends-waves-of-missiles-into-israel-dismisses-trumps-talk-of-negotiations-as-fake-news


DIEGO GARCIA ATTACKED

https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/tehran-missile-attack-diego-garcia-importance-us-uk-military-base-10593704/


IRAN SAYS DESTROY MIDDLE EAST INFRASTRUCTURE

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/22/iran-says-destroy-middle-east-infrastructure-us-energy-sites


IRAN WARNS OF RETALIATION...

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/22/765678/Iran-warns-of-retaliation-if-fuel-energy-infrastructure-attacked-by-enemies


MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT TEXAS...

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2026/03/23/massive-explosion-at-texas-oil-refinery-cause-unknown-residents-told-to-shelter-in-place/


PANIC BUYING HITS AUSTRALIA...

https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/general/panic-buying-hits-australian-supermarkets-how-the-perfect-storm-is-emptying-shelves/ar-AA1XWIy3


ISRAELI OIL REGINERY HIT

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/19/israel-says-oil-refinery-hit-in-iranian-missile-attack-no-major-damage


OP-ED IRAN SENDS MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON

https://www.coreinsightsintl.com/post/op-ed-iran-sends-message-to-washington


TRUMP FIVE DAY PAUSE...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/03/24/donald-trump-five-day-pause-marines-us-iran-hormuz-kharg/


U.S. ALLIES EDGE TOWARD JOINING IRAN WAR

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-allies-saudi-uae-edge-towards-joining-iran-war-11257606


OIL PRICES...

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/24/oil-prices-today-wti-brent-middle-east-iran-war.html


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

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