Meet the far-left players pushing credit cards to TRACK GUNS
Published 2 months ago |
Visa Inc. joined several other major credit card companies this weekend in a decision to ‘separately categorize sales at gun shops.’ The decision is a huge win for gun control advocates, who argue that tracking gun sales could prevent certain catastrophic events from occurring. But this MAJOR decision wasn’t just Visa’s. So who’s behind it all? In this clip, Glenn exposes the far-left players — including the world’s largest union-owned bank — that have been making this push…

gun control2aglenn beckcredit cardtracking

