Who is the center of your relationship?

How do husbands and wives build their relationship together? How do they learn to listen to each other better? What are some tactics in helping you have a better relationship with your spouse?

We are going to walk through Ephesos (ef’-es-os) Chapter 5 verses 21-33 and see what Shâ'al was really trying to tell us about the mystery of the husband and the wife and the body of Believers with Yahshua. If you apply this to your relationship this will completely change your life!

Also read I John 4 along with these sections.

Part 2 Video: The shocking truth of Lying words is the first half of Ephesos Chapter 5





SUPPORT & CONTACT:

If you want to help share the word of Yahweh & Yahshua around the world by sending Bibles, teachings, and supporting the orphaned children, reach out to us!

If you want to get a YAH revealed t-shirt or hat, e-mail us with your design choice, size, quantity, and shipping location. We will send you a payment link and the shipping details.





YouTube: @YHWH4We;

Telegram: YHWH+We t.me/BecauseOfYahshuaBlog;

Brighteon: (YHWH4WE) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/yhwh4we/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomRoadsMinistries&Missions





E-Mail: [email protected];

Venmo: @YHWH4We

PayPal: [email protected]



