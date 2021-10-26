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PROJECT GRAVITAS:CREATE A DEMAND FOR VACCINES BY SCAREMONGERING THEN BANKRUPT NATIONS
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40 views • October 26, 2021
How Pfizer blackmails countries for shots
Is Pfizer putting profits above lives? Public Citizen, a non-profit organization says that Pfizer can stop countries from speaking about contracts, block vaccine donations, unilaterally change delivery schedules & demand public assets as collateral. Palki Sharma tells you more.
#Pfizer #CovidVaccine #Gravitas
Is Pfizer putting profits above lives? Public Citizen, a non-profit organization says that Pfizer can stop countries from speaking about contracts, block vaccine donations, unilaterally change delivery schedules & demand public assets as collateral. Palki Sharma tells you more.
#Pfizer #CovidVaccine #Gravitas
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