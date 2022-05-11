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7 Truths About Government Most People Ignore
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41 views • May 11, 2022
As Richard Henry Lee so rightly observed, “politics is the science of fraud, and politicians are the professors of this science.” But wait, there’s more! Learn 7 essential truths about government and power that most people completely ignore, from the late Harry Browne.
Path to Liberty: May 11, 2022
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Path to Liberty: May 11, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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