1/11/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP's infiltration of the US is on such a massive scale that I can keep on talking about it for a week straight without a break. The US and Europe are much worse off than what they used to be. Although I warned the Americans back in 2017 that the CCP would push the petroyuan, there are still many Americans holding naive attitude toward the CCP
#CCP #Infiltration #US #Europe #petroyuan #Saudi
1/11/2023 文贵直播：中共对美国的渗透罄竹难书，给文贵一周都说不完；美国和欧洲今非昔比，西方已尝到了中共铁拳的滋味；虽然文贵在2017年就警告美国人中共会推行石油人民币，但现在仍有很多天真的美国人
#中共 #渗透 #美国 #欧洲 #石油人民币 #沙特
