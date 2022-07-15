Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 15, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision attacks launched at provisional bases of 40th Artillery Brigade and Kraken nationalist group deployed in Kharkov have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists, including about 50 foreign mercenaries and 19 units of armament and military equipment.





💥Pinpoint attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces launched at the bases of Right Sector nationalist group deployed in Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of about 300 nationalists and up to 30 units of armoured and special motor vehicles.





💥Attack launched at a provisional base of 45th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed near Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region) has resulted in the elimination of barracks with over 70 servicemen.





💥Artillery units have eliminated up to 70 nationalists and 11 armoured vehicles of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Lugovoye and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region).





💥On July 14, Kalibr high-precision sea-based missiles were launched at the House of Officers of the garrison in Vinnitsa.





▫️The facility hosted a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Force command with representatives of foreign armament suppliers aimed at discussing the issues on sending another batch of aircraft, destruction means, as well as on organising the reparation of Ukrainian aircraft. The attack has resulted in the elimination of the conference participants.





💥High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of 5 command posts and signal nodes, including 1 of 10th Air Assault and 1st Tank Brigade of the AFU near Praskovievka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Prosianaya (Dnepropetrovsk region), 1 launching ramp of Buk-M1 air defence missile system near Sol (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 43 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.





💥Within the counter-battery warfare, 2 plattoons of Ukrainian MRLS, 2 Giatsint-B artillery plattoons near Dzerzhinsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 84 areas of artillery units have been neutralised.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 18 command posts, as well as 211 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.





✈️💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Slavyansk and Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Su-25 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Barmashovo (Nikolayev region), as well as 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Balakleya, Izyum, Peschanoye, Ternovaya (Kharkov region), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Vesyolaya Tarasovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥In addition, 9 projectiles launched by Uragan MRLS have been intercepted near Khartsyzsk, Korovy Yar, Khanzhenkovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Andreyevka (Kharkov region) and Tomarino (Kherson region).





📊In total, 253 airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,543 unmanned aerial vehicles, 355 air defence missile systems, 4,060 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 746 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,147 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,341 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.