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Italian doctor : covid19 means program of mass extermination please make it viral [Get 2 know - 25 août 2020]
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86 views • August 31, 2020
Original de la vidéo censurée par Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCurN3EPuQXUhS80CN11tgNA
Un médecin italien déclare que le Covid19 est un programme D'EXTERMINATION DE MASSE. Faire circuler cette info. Merci.
Un médecin italien déclare que le Covid19 est un programme D'EXTERMINATION DE MASSE. Faire circuler cette info. Merci.
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