There are still many weapons left in the territories liberated by Russian forces! Russian security forces from the Special Service of the Donetsk People's Republic, continue to conduct raids including demining, going through buildings, capturing samples of almost every existing Western weapons system. Russian military channels released important footage on May 13, 2025, an unexpected and important result of the defeat of Ukraine, finding a large number of NATO weapons in Kurakhovo city, which at that time was most likely held by foreign mercenaries. As a reminder, the Russian military has completely taken Kurakhovo, the liberation of which was announced by the Ministry of Defense on January 6, and in mid-March, the city was visited for the first time by the Head of the DPR and the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko. Now, civil services are entering the city, planning to organize work in the headquarters, based on the experience gained in the city of Mariupol.

Even worse, a large number of foreign trophies including machine guns, grenade launchers and other NATO weapons, are preparations for Ukrainian sabotage. According to the agency, the Ukrainian army is going to use the weapons reserves hidden in the place, to be used later in sabotage during the May holidays. As part of the anti-terrorist operation by the security forces, and revealed the following among the seized to identify weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices in the liberated territory. Two machine guns, and took over 20 grenade launchers including: 2 anti-tank grenade launchers, 2 Javelin anti-tank systems, 8 Bulgarian-made hand grenade launchers, Swedish disposable hand grenade launchers, mines and grenades. Russia has taken possession of some of them and reverse engineered them, and NATO has few secrets left.

