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Mk Ultra Glitches and Strange Behaviors [18.11.2017]
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662 views • February 22, 2021
Not a joke. Not funny. All this stuff is happening. They are direct Servants of the Elite and here you can se how they are 'deprogrammed'. Before you say this is Bullsshit, document and research yourself about this: Mk Ultra / Monarch Project.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mk+Ultra&;t=h_&va=c&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Mk%20Ultra&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Mk+Ultra
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Monarch+Project&;t=h_&va=c&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Monarch%20Project&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Monarch+Project
Lady Gaga Full Video:
Lady Gaga suffering Mk issues. Victim of the illuminati
245,408 views • Feb 7, 2017
DogaWoW - 675 subscribers
https://youtu.be/TsNlHp6ESn8
Knowledgeispower - 40.6K subscribers
7,414,958 views • Nov 18, 2017
https://youtu.be/lD2e80vLjAI
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mk+Ultra&;t=h_&va=c&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Mk%20Ultra&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Mk+Ultra
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Monarch+Project&;t=h_&va=c&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Monarch%20Project&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Monarch+Project
Lady Gaga Full Video:
Lady Gaga suffering Mk issues. Victim of the illuminati
245,408 views • Feb 7, 2017
DogaWoW - 675 subscribers
https://youtu.be/TsNlHp6ESn8
Knowledgeispower - 40.6K subscribers
7,414,958 views • Nov 18, 2017
https://youtu.be/lD2e80vLjAI
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