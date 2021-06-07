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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-06-2021 Graphene Oxide Injections?
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91 views • July 06, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby on The Stew Peters show talks about a Spanish lab that ran the pfizer jab under a microscope and found them to be 99% graphene oxide. If this is the case it is huge!
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Article Links:
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/07/05/pfizer-killer-mystery-needle-analyzed-to-contain-99-graphene-oxide-and-not-much-else/
https://www.biolinscientific.com/blog/graphene-oxide-for-biosensors
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https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/upload/662794/images/Pfizer%20-%20Graphene%20oxide%20-%2001.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Article Links:
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/07/05/pfizer-killer-mystery-needle-analyzed-to-contain-99-graphene-oxide-and-not-much-else/
https://www.biolinscientific.com/blog/graphene-oxide-for-biosensors
Thumbnail Link:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/upload/662794/images/Pfizer%20-%20Graphene%20oxide%20-%2001.jpg
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