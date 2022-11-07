"THE WORDS OF THE LORD"- NATURAL DISASTERS, TRANS, ECONOMY

#HURRICANE #RELIEF #WORLD

Today's word: Prophecies from September & October 2022: Natural disasters will increase worldwide especially in areas where sin is rampant. Governments lack money, manpower or other resources to respond properly to such large-scale tragedies, this will worsen the problem. Florida and Texas will get hit with worse water disasters and New York will have a 400-ft high tsunami. Terrible social and economic problems will arise as we experience the distress of nations. Judgements include fire, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, sinkholes, landslides, tsunamis, desertification and much more. The U.S. economy will continue to decline as manufacturing moves to other nations with cheaper labor, and coins will eventually pass out of U.S. currency. A rising "hermaphrodite army" is taking over in America- socialized, militant, out of control in reprobate mindset- but God says the punishment for this will be bitter if there is no repentance. Hear the words of Lord.





